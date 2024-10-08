Another month, another storm…but we know Milton is different

On Monday, Milton presented the world with eye-popping satellite images, jaw-dropping pressure drops and turbulent flights for the aircraft surveying the storm in pursuit of data.

Accelerating from a Category 1 to a Category 5 in a matter of hours falls on a scale of “extreme” that I’d rather not get comfortable with.

As a worst-case scenario unfolds for Florida's west coast, with a destructive storm surge poised to impact Tampa Bay and adjacent areas with 10 to 15 feet of inundation, Tuesday becomes the last opportunity for the millions of residents to finalize their preparations.

NBC6 In addition to category 3 winds, Milton’s storm surge forecast shows the wide impact the system will bring.

From Marco Island to Hernando Beach, wind and surge are expected to touch areas of Florida that have already dealt with rounds of passing hurricanes over the years. From 2017’s Irma, to 2022’s Ian to 2023’s Idalia and last month’s Helene, hurricane fatigue is real.

The emotional and physical toll of monitoring a storm, activating a plan and preparing a home…simultaneously, yet inharmoniously, working with the mental anguish of doing it again, but with uncertain results. These factors of personal experience can be a deterrent to preparation and meaningful action.

It was just days ago that a significant surge impacted Sarasota to Taylor counties due to Hurricane Helene. Now with the approach of Hurricane Milton, at a near-head-on angle and the threat of a larger surge, it's a bit overwhelming. This rings especially true for residents still cleaning up from the last storm, piles of rubbish at their curbs.

Continuing, the inland, worst-case impacts may well be realized across the I-4 corridor, too. That means Lakeland, Orlando and Daytona Beach are all preparing for a significant hurricane strike that is approaching from the west. Not from the south or the east, "per usual." Everything about Milton has been unusual, yet, the familiar dread is beginning to settle in.

While the focus is rightfully on the storm weary residents of the west coast, the intensity and breadth of Milton in the coming days will touch communities far and away from a Gulf coast landfall point.

I can only hope that today, Tuesday, residents will adhere to the call to leave the coast, abandoned if not just for a few days. I trust that residents of Central Florida are acutely aware of the threat that will come from prolonged winds and rain…and are ready to endure the blow.

Lastly, I hope that our recovery planning and assets can be ready and able to stand the area back up again, regardless of what Milton brings.

It’s possible Milton could be the storm of a lifetime for fellow Floridians. But in these instances, experience or not, everyone is in the same situation…hopeful for a good result but prepared because they took action.