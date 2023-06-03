Arlene Weakens to Tropical Depression as More Storms Expected in South Florida

Tropical Storm Arlene has officially weakened to a Tropical Depression.

Arlene continued to struggle early Saturday, hundreds of miles away from the west coast of Florida and on Saturday weakened to a depression. It is expected to dissipate this weekend near Cuba. No direct impacts will be felt here.

Our pattern, in general, stays the same. Spotty rain early in the day, followed by numerous afternoon storms.

Look for the exact same forecast into Sunday.

Some drier skies are in the cards Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drift a little higher too, topping out in the upper-80s.

More rain is forecast to roll in by the end of the week.

Arlene developed into a tropical storm Friday, becoming the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and was about 170 miles west of the Dry Tortugas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The system was expected to continue moving south and could be a remnant low by Saturday and dissipate Sunday, the NHC said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Portions of Florida were expected to experience heavy rainfall over the weekend, though the NHC said the rainfall was not directly related to the depression.

The depression formed on Thursday, the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends in November.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms expected according to predictions released May 25.

Of those named storms, five to nine are expected to be hurricanes and one to four could be major hurricanes.