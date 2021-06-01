Hurricane Season Checklist 2021: What Floridians Need to Prepare

Hurricane season starts June 1st so it's important to stock up on all the essential items necessary to stay safe during a storm.

The last three years have seen four hurricanes make landfall in Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected.

Because of the unexpected nature of these storms, Floridians are encouraged to have at least seven days worth of supplies on hand.

Before hurricane season begins, it is important to gather the following supplies and store them in your home. Be sure to include items that will be necessary during a pandemic.

Should you need to go to an evacuation center, pack as many items as possible into an easy-to carry waterproof container such as a backpack or duffle bag, but keep in mind the 20-square-foot space limitation. Here are some key items to pack:

At least one gallon of water per day, per person for three to seven days

Non-perishable snacks and packaged or canned food for at least three to seven days

Manual can opener

Change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes

Bedding for a small space

Prescription medications

Personal hygiene items

Special items such as food for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Garbage bags

First-aid kit

Fully charged portable electronic devices with charger

Quiet games, toys or reading materials

Eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aid with extra batteries

Pet care items, including food and water

Flashlight, battery-powered radio and batteries

Extra set of car keys

Cash

Important documents in a waterproof container or bag

Face coverings for every member of your household

Hand sanitizer

In addition to having all your necessary supplies, make sure you know your evacuation zone and the evacuation plan for your area.

It is also important to have a list of key phone numbers and links to ensure you and your family remain safe before, during, and after a storm.