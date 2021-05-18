Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens to Give Away Hurricane Supplies to Residents

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The city of Miami Gardens is hosting a drive-thru hurricane supply giveaway for residents at the start of the 2021 Atlantic season.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

HURRICANE SEASON

hurricane season Aug 21, 2020

Hurricane Season in South Florida: Important Phone Numbers and Links to Keep Handy

hurricane evacuation May 11

Find Out Which Hurricane Evacuation Zone You're In

Residents will receive two cases of water, a two-pack LED flashlight and a first aid kit. Only one kit will be given per car.

Only Miami Gardens residents can participate and a photo ID is required.

Councilman Robert Stephens III is hosting the giveaway in partnership with Home Depot and Supreme Roofing. For more info call 305-622-8000 ext. 2834.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens2021 Hurricane Seasonhurricane preparedness
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us