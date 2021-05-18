Miami Gardens to Give Away Hurricane Supplies to Residents

The city of Miami Gardens is hosting a drive-thru hurricane supply giveaway for residents at the start of the 2021 Atlantic season.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.

Residents will receive two cases of water, a two-pack LED flashlight and a first aid kit. Only one kit will be given per car.

Only Miami Gardens residents can participate and a photo ID is required.

Councilman Robert Stephens III is hosting the giveaway in partnership with Home Depot and Supreme Roofing. For more info call 305-622-8000 ext. 2834.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.