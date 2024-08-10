Hurricane season

Is Ernesto brewing in the Atlantic? A new tropical wave is on the move

As far as South Florida, there is no need to worry about this tropical wave for now.

By Llarisa Abreu

We are roughly one month away from the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10.

Tropical Storm Debby came and went and now a new tropical wave is on the move.

The National Hurricane Center has it at a 70% chance of developing in the next seven days. 

Currently, the wave is far away so we will have plenty of time to watch it.

By Tuesday, it will be entering a more conducive environment for developing; light wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures.

By then, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles possibly as a tropical depression.

Ernesto is the next name on the list, and this tropical wave could be the fifth named storm of the season.

Your best bet is to pay attention to the tropical forecast and make sure to check back with your First Alert Weather Team for tropical updates.

