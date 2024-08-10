Is Ernesto brewing in the Atlantic? A new tropical wave is on the move

We are roughly one month away from the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10.

Tropical Storm Debby came and went and now a new tropical wave is on the move.

The National Hurricane Center has it at a 70% chance of developing in the next seven days.

Currently, the wave is far away so we will have plenty of time to watch it.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

By Tuesday, it will be entering a more conducive environment for developing; light wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures.

By then, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles possibly as a tropical depression.

Ernesto is the next name on the list, and this tropical wave could be the fifth named storm of the season.

As far as South Florida, there is no need to worry about this tropical wave for now.

Your best bet is to pay attention to the tropical forecast and make sure to check back with your First Alert Weather Team for tropical updates.