Invest 92-L Could Become Named Storm Within Days: NHC

This system currently has winds of 30 miles per hour and has a 80% chance of storm formation within the next two days

By Adam Berg

While what is now Tropical Depression Hanna continues to bring floods to regions of Texas and what was Tropical Storm Gonzalo moves slowly across the Caribbean, another area being watched in the Atlantic Ocean could become the next named storm.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more organized around a broad area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic. This low is basically midway between the Lesser Antilles and the cost of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center says this system currently has winds of 30 miles per hour and has a 80% chance within the next two days and a 90% chance in the next five days of becoming a tropical depression and later a storm.

The system is moving west at 20 mph and could impact the Caribbean as early as Wednesday.

