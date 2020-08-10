Invest 95-L to be Tracked in Atlantic Ocean, Could Become Next Depression

Just over a week after South Florida was put on guard with Isaias going up the east coast of the state, another potential system in the Atlantic Ocean appears to be something to keep an eye on.

We are tracking a tropical wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving to the west at roughly 15 miles per hour.

Conditions look favorable for development, which could lead to a depression over the next day or two.

We should keep an eye on the Caribbean, but the forecast does call for the system to feel a less favorable environment by the end of the week.