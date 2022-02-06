More Clouds Than Sun Expected to Begin Work Week in South Florida

Low-end shower chances will linger to start the week as a more-clouds-than-sun pattern hangs on through Wednesday.

A decayed frontal boundary will allow for a shower or two Monday as highs still climb into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will yield much the same before isolated showers come into play mid-week.

By Wednesday, morning lows will slip into the lower 60s as highs rebound into the mid-70s.

This will be the first of a few days with below-average, yet comfortable, temperatures.

Thursday thought Saturday will bring about more sunshine and afternoon highs around 75, following morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.