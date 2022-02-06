More Clouds Than Sun Expected to Begin Work Week in South Florida

Low-end shower chances will linger to start the week as a more-clouds-than-sun pattern hangs on through Wednesday.
A decayed frontal boundary will allow for a shower or two Monday as highs still climb into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will yield much the same before isolated showers come into play mid-week.
By Wednesday, morning lows will slip into the lower 60s as highs rebound into the mid-70s.
This will be the first of a few days with below-average, yet comfortable, temperatures.
Thursday thought Saturday will bring about more sunshine and afternoon highs around 75, following morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.