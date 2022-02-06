first alert weather

More Clouds Than Sun Expected to Begin Work Week in South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Low-end shower chances will linger to start the week as a more-clouds-than-sun pattern hangs on through Wednesday.

A decayed frontal boundary will allow for a shower or two Monday as highs still climb into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will yield much the same before isolated showers come into play mid-week.

By Wednesday, morning lows will slip into the lower 60s as highs rebound into the mid-70s.

This will be the first of a few days with below-average, yet comfortable, temperatures.

Thursday thought Saturday will bring about more sunshine and afternoon highs around 75, following morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Coast Guard 3 hours ago

Grounded Tugboat, Barge Removed From South Florida Beach

Miami-Dade 23 hours ago

Off-Duty Miami Lakes Cop Shot At, Not Injured

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us