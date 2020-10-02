Flood Watch in Miami-Dade, Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

South Florida could be dodging major rainfall through the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly as a result.

A flood watch remains in effect for a good chunk of eastern Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Sunday evening. A stalled front remains across South Florida, keeping us locked into this tropical pattern.

In addition, King Tides will add to flooding woes, especially during times of high tide.

Look for a few showers followed by another round of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-80s. Saturday looks quite similar to Friday, although you will notice more of an east breeze. Highs again will be stuck in the mid-80s.

Our front looks to lift back to the north by the second half of the weekend, dropping rain chances a touch and adding a little more heat. Highs will push back into the upper 80s Sunday.

Look for scattered showers and storms next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.