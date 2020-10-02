Flood Watch in Miami-Dade, Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

first alert weather

A stalled front remains across South Florida, keeping us locked into this tropical pattern

South Florida could be dodging major rainfall through the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly as a result.

A flood watch remains in effect for a good chunk of eastern Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Sunday evening. A stalled front remains across South Florida, keeping us locked into this tropical pattern.

In addition, King Tides will add to flooding woes, especially during times of high tide.

Look for a few showers followed by another round of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-80s. Saturday looks quite similar to Friday, although you will notice more of an east breeze. Highs again will be stuck in the mid-80s. 

Our front looks to lift back to the north by the second half of the weekend, dropping rain chances a touch and adding a little more heat. Highs will push back into the upper 80s Sunday.

Look for scattered showers and storms next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

