Another cold front is set to arrive in South Florida

The weekend weather trended cooler as a weak cold front moved through South Florida, causing temperatures to dip into the 70s during the day and the low 60s at night.

We’re expecting another burst of chillier air as a second cold front arrives early in the week.

This front will bring widespread 50s by Tuesday morning, with the chilly temperatures continuing into Wednesday.

With a northerly wind, any trace of humidity will disappear, and temperatures will easily drop to below-average levels.

By Tuesday afternoon, highs will struggle to break into the mid-70s. Luckily, we anticipate plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly bounce back later in the week.

By Thursday, highs will climb into the upper 70s, with no significant rain in sight.