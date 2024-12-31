first alert weather

Dense fog advisory: South Florida could have low visibility New Year's Eve morning

With light winds, moving the moisture-laden air over the cooler near-shore Gulf waters, low clouds and fog will develop.

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of Southwest Florida and a portion of interior South Florida.  

Warm air will be drawn across the southwest coastline and spread eastward late Monday night.

The advisory goes into effect Monday evening at 10 p.m. and will continue through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Morning commuters that use US-41, Alligator Alley, Krome Avenue or US-27 to Lake Okeechobee, should use caution and expect reduced visibilities Tuesday morning.

Sunshine and dry conditions will erode the fog through the morning, yielding a warm and bright afternoon to close out 2024.

