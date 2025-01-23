Florida

How much did it snow? Florida shatters previous record after rare winter storm

Prior to this week, the record for most snow in a 24-hour period in Florida was 4 inches back in 1954.

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday’s snowfall was not just historic simply because it snowed – that can happen in Northern Florida – but rather because that snow more than doubled the previous record for any 24-hour period in Florida.

Within the state, the bull’s eye was definitely in the Panhandle. Milton saw 9.8 inches. There were 9 inches in Pace, 9.5 inches in Molina, and 7.5 inches at Pensacola Beach.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Prior to this week, the record for most snow in a 24-hour period in Florida was 4 inches back in 1954.

What’s remarkable is that this storm featured sleet and freezing rain too, but it was still mainly snow that fell in Northern Florida.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Extreme Weather Jan 21

Rare winter storm sparks strange sightings in South like Bourbon Street skiing

Miami 13 hours ago

Snow fell in South Florida 48 years ago. Here's what to know about Miami's 1st snow day

Up next is the dangerous cold Wednesday night, stretching from the Texas/Louisiana border, all the way across the Panhandle, and then up the east coast to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Many parts of Northern Florida will see sub-freezing temps Wednesday night, and windchills that make it even colder.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us