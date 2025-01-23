How much did it snow? Florida shatters previous record after rare winter storm

Tuesday’s snowfall was not just historic simply because it snowed – that can happen in Northern Florida – but rather because that snow more than doubled the previous record for any 24-hour period in Florida.

Within the state, the bull’s eye was definitely in the Panhandle. Milton saw 9.8 inches. There were 9 inches in Pace, 9.5 inches in Molina, and 7.5 inches at Pensacola Beach.

Prior to this week, the record for most snow in a 24-hour period in Florida was 4 inches back in 1954.

What’s remarkable is that this storm featured sleet and freezing rain too, but it was still mainly snow that fell in Northern Florida.

Up next is the dangerous cold Wednesday night, stretching from the Texas/Louisiana border, all the way across the Panhandle, and then up the east coast to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Many parts of Northern Florida will see sub-freezing temps Wednesday night, and windchills that make it even colder.