Heat advisory in South Florida: It'll feel like 100+ degrees for the next few days

Heat advisories were still in place for all of South Florida on Friday as feels-like temperatures will remain over 100 degrees for at least the next two to three days.
The region started Friday mostly in the 80s, with feels-like temperatures already into the 90s.
Those numbers will pick up later in the day. Look for highs in the low- to mid- 90s with feels-like numbers as high as 110 degrees.
These heat advisories may continue all weekend, but there’s good news for beachgoers and boaters.
Conditions on the water look great. There are smooth conditions on Biscayne Bay with seas running less than 2 feet and the rip current risk is low. However, the risk is never zero. Remember that to escape a rip current, you should relax and swim parallel to the shore until you break its grip. Don't try to fight it, as that'll drain your energy.
Stay safe, swim near lifeguards, know how to read warning flags and keep hydrated.
Rain chances remain very low near the coast with only a 30-40% chance of showers and storms inland. Sunday may see a slight uptick, but it looks like the place to be is on the beach.
Tips for dealing with the heat
There’s hot and then there's heat advisory hot.
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.