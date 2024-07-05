Heat advisory in South Florida: It'll feel like 100+ degrees for the next few days

Heat advisories were still in place for all of South Florida on Friday as feels-like temperatures will remain over 100 degrees for at least the next two to three days.

The region started Friday mostly in the 80s, with feels-like temperatures already into the 90s.

Those numbers will pick up later in the day. Look for highs in the low- to mid- 90s with feels-like numbers as high as 110 degrees.

These heat advisories may continue all weekend, but there’s good news for beachgoers and boaters.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Conditions on the water look great. There are smooth conditions on Biscayne Bay with seas running less than 2 feet and the rip current risk is low. However, the risk is never zero. Remember that to escape a rip current, you should relax and swim parallel to the shore until you break its grip. Don't try to fight it, as that'll drain your energy.

Stay safe, swim near lifeguards, know how to read warning flags and keep hydrated.

Rain chances remain very low near the coast with only a 30-40% chance of showers and storms inland. Sunday may see a slight uptick, but it looks like the place to be is on the beach.

Good morning!



It will be another hot July day, with heat indices likely exceeding 110 over portions of Interior/SW Florida this afternoon (and exceeding 105 over SEFL).



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected, with best chances over Interior SFL.#Flwx pic.twitter.com/fBr6gSH5TI — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 5, 2024

Tips for dealing with the heat

There’s hot and then there's heat advisory hot.

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.