LIVE RADAR: South Florida awaits more rain after significant flooding

The rain isn't done yet.

Many locations across both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have seen 10-20 inches of rainfall since Tuesday, but showers that could trigger more flooding are not far behind.

A flood watch for all of South Florida was extended into Friday. Remember not to walk or drive through flooded streets.

