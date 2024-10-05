Tracking the Tropics

Tropical depression 14 forms, could bring over foot of rain to parts of Florida

The system could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tropical depression has formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday. 

Tropical Depression Fourteen currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north-northeast at 3 mph. It's located about 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

The depression is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Milton later Saturday, and then into a hurricane by early Monday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida, especially along the southwest coast of Florida and the Florida Keys, on Sunday, the NHC said.

The system could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

While it’s too early to definitively say where this system will track, model guidance and the NHC are hinting at the core of this system remaining near Tampa.

Look for heavy rain to last through Wednesday, with the cyclone bringing breezy/windy conditions to our region on late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Total rainfall amounts look to be 6-8 inches or more through Wednesday, with over a foot closer to the actual center of the cyclone.

