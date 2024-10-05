Tropical depression 14 forms, could bring over foot of rain to parts of Florida

A tropical depression has formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

Tropical Depression Fourteen currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving north-northeast at 3 mph. It's located about 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

The depression is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Milton later Saturday, and then into a hurricane by early Monday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida, especially along the southwest coast of Florida and the Florida Keys, on Sunday, the NHC said.

A developing system in the western Gulf of Mexico threatens to bring more water woes to #Florida. And now, potentially, an impactful windstorm too. #Invest92L could hit as a hurricane midweek on the west coast of the peninsula, putting South Florida in the active wet & gusty side pic.twitter.com/JJ1qsly3eO — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) October 5, 2024

Well...here we go.

11am Saturday:



-NHC calling for RI in #Milton track across Gulf, approaching FL west coast



-First call is for a strong cat. 2



-Sustained tropical storm wind probs:

FLL - 37%

MIA - 20%

MTH - 33%

KEY - 38%



-Heavy rain will be an issue #flwx #TD14 pic.twitter.com/Oos3EiAioN — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) October 5, 2024

The system could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

While it’s too early to definitively say where this system will track, model guidance and the NHC are hinting at the core of this system remaining near Tampa.

Look for heavy rain to last through Wednesday, with the cyclone bringing breezy/windy conditions to our region on late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Total rainfall amounts look to be 6-8 inches or more through Wednesday, with over a foot closer to the actual center of the cyclone.

