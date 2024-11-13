Tropical depression could form in next few days, move into Gulf of Mexico

Conditions look favorable for a broad area of low pressure in the central Caribbean Sea to become a tropical depression in the next day or two.

Specifically, its development probability is at a 90% within the next 48 hours.

In the short-term, heavy rain is expected across Jamaica as the cluster of showers and thunderstorms, referred to as invest 99L, drifts to the west with further strengthening expected. The tropical wave will push into the northwest Caribbean by the weekend.

Forecast models are consistent, showing the system moving into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, but a larger spread of possible solutions exists after that.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Some guidance is targeting the northern Gulf and the panhandle of Florida, while others have the west coast of Florida in play. It all comes down to the strength and positioning of high pressure north of the system now, and strong jet stream expected over the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

A strong jet stream could be a blessing. While it would help steer the system into the eastern Gulf, the large amount of wind shear could weaken the cyclone.

The bottom line? Until an actual system forms, the track and intensity remains highly uncertain.

It will be the 18th storm of the hurricane season and will take on the name Sara.

Folks with interests in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico should keep checking in with NBC6 on our website and app.