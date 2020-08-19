Storm Chances Increase Wednesday in South Florida, Remain High Through Friday

Umbrellas will be in high demand Wednesday across South Florida with rain and storm chances staying high for the rest of the work week.

Deep moisture is funneling into the area and we will see more rain on your Wednesday. An over 60 percent chance of rain is in the First Alert forecast with highs in the low 90s.

We are looking at another wet day on Thursday before we see some slight improvement Friday. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s.

Rain chances will further drop this weekend with only a few storms each day. There will be more of an east breeze, so keep that in mind as you head to the beach. Rip currents may be an issue.

Highs will once again remain near average, topping out in the low-90s. Rain chances ramp back up early next week.