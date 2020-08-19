first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Wednesday in South Florida, Remain High Through Friday

An over 60 percent chance of rain is in the First Alert forecast with highs in the low 90s

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Umbrellas will be in high demand Wednesday across South Florida with rain and storm chances staying high for the rest of the work week.

Deep moisture is funneling into the area and we will see more rain on your Wednesday. An over 60 percent chance of rain is in the First Alert forecast with highs in the low 90s.

Local

News You Should Know 51 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Broward Students Back to School Virtually, Father of Missing Mom Speaks Out

Decision 2020 11 hours ago

DECISION 2020: Complete Results of Florida's 2020 Primary Election

We are looking at another wet day on Thursday before we see some slight improvement Friday. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s.

Rain chances will further drop this weekend with only a few storms each day. There will be more of an east breeze, so keep that in mind as you head to the beach. Rip currents may be an issue.

Highs will once again remain near average, topping out in the low-90s. Rain chances ramp back up early next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us