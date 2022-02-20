first alert weather

Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Settles in South Florida in Time for President's Day

Expect dry and comfortable temperatures topping out into the upper 70s today

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday’s forecast aligns well for those who will enjoy President’s Day off from school or work.

As high pressure anchors northeast of Florida, a prolonged period of warm and dry weather will settle in.

Breezy conditions will continue on the beach and a high risk for rip currents will extend into Tuesday.

But beginning tomorrow, several consecutive days are on deck with bright skies, highs in the lower 80s and little to no rain chance.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us