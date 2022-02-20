Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Settles in South Florida in Time for President's Day

Monday’s forecast aligns well for those who will enjoy President’s Day off from school or work.

As high pressure anchors northeast of Florida, a prolonged period of warm and dry weather will settle in.

Breezy conditions will continue on the beach and a high risk for rip currents will extend into Tuesday.

But beginning tomorrow, several consecutive days are on deck with bright skies, highs in the lower 80s and little to no rain chance.

