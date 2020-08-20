Tropical Depression 13 Could Become Named Storm Thursday, Keeps Florida in Cone of Concern

What to Know The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the depression at 35 miles per hour

Forecasters expect the storm to increase to tropical storm strength at some point Thursday

Rainfall is expected anywhere between one and five inches for areas in the Caribbean.

South Florida remains in the cone of concern for the latest tropical depression that could become a named tropical storm as early as later in the day on Thursday.

The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the depression at 35 miles per hour while just over 900 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while traveling to the west-northwest at 21 m.p.h.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius, but no watches have been placed on South Florida or anywhere in the southeastern United States at this time.

The 5am track update is finally in for TD13. The track is now a little farther to the south. The northern Leeward Islands could see tropical storm force winds Friday. We could see impacts in South Florida later this weekend. It's still early and the forecast will change. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/a6qjZ5FJNZ — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 20, 2020

The latest track takes it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti by Saturday and Cuba on Sunday while going over the Florida Keys and up the west coast of the state at some point on Monday - but the system's exact path or impacts, if any, to our area are highly uncertain.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is producing showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea. This system becoming better organized, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a couple of days.

Another wave over western Africa has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next two days.