Tropical Waves Being Watched in Atlantic; Could Become Depressions This Week

The next two names on the 2020 hurricane season list are “Laura” and Marco"

By Ryan Phillips and Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the weekend brought an end to Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle, there are new areas to watch this week in the Atlantic Ocean 

One area is around 400 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving rapidly west. As it enters the Caribbean and begins the slow down, environmental conditions may favor development.

A 50 percent chance is currently forecasted of a tropical depression forming as early as mid-week.

Moving into the eastern tropical Atlantic, a new tropical wave that recently emerged off the coast of Africa serves as the other area to watch.

While its development potential will remain very low for the first few days of the week, some organization would be possible mid-week with a 60 percent chance.  

