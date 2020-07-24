first alert weather

Wet Weather Sticks Around Through Weekend in South Florida

We are looking for a touch more sun and a little less wind this weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for a break from the wet weather this weekend in South Florida, you may be out of luck with rain in the forecast for much of the next seven days.

Moisture rich air continues to filter in across South Florida and we are seeing the rain early on Friday. We may see a few breaks in the rain later in the day.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Uncertainty Over Benefits Expiring, Couple Shares COVID Survival Story

coronavirus 9 hours ago

‘Like a Parasite': Couple Staying Positive Amid Coronavirus Battle

The extra cloud cover, showers and a noticeable breeze will keep highs once again in the 80s.

We are looking for a touch more sun and a little less wind this weekend. This should allow temperatures to work back into the 90s, typical for this time of the year. Rain chances will be round 40%.

Rain chances drop even further next week, on the order of 30-40%, with highs pretty steady in the low-90s.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us