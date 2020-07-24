Wet Weather Sticks Around Through Weekend in South Florida

If you're looking for a break from the wet weather this weekend in South Florida, you may be out of luck with rain in the forecast for much of the next seven days.

Moisture rich air continues to filter in across South Florida and we are seeing the rain early on Friday. We may see a few breaks in the rain later in the day.

The extra cloud cover, showers and a noticeable breeze will keep highs once again in the 80s.

We are looking for a touch more sun and a little less wind this weekend. This should allow temperatures to work back into the 90s, typical for this time of the year. Rain chances will be round 40%.

Rain chances drop even further next week, on the order of 30-40%, with highs pretty steady in the low-90s.

