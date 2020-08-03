first alert weather

Live Radar: Wet Week Ahead for South Florida

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as moisture continues to stream in behind Tropical Storm Isaias

By Ryan Phillips

As Isaias rolls through the mid-Atlantic states, South Florida is still feeling a tropical connection to the storm.

With significant tropical moisture streaming across the area, South Florida will continue to deal with high shower and thunderstorm chances through the entire work week. Highs each afternoon will hit the low 90s with feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s or low 100s.

Wednesday will hold the highest chance for widespread wet weather before shower chances trim back just a touch later in the week.

In the wake of Isaias, a lull in the tropics should settle in for the next several days.There are no foreseeable threats to the United State or Caribbean at this time.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

