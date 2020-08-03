Live Radar: Wet Week Ahead for South Florida

As Isaias rolls through the mid-Atlantic states, South Florida is still feeling a tropical connection to the storm.

With significant tropical moisture streaming across the area, South Florida will continue to deal with high shower and thunderstorm chances through the entire work week. Highs each afternoon will hit the low 90s with feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s or low 100s.

Wednesday will hold the highest chance for widespread wet weather before shower chances trim back just a touch later in the week.

In the wake of Isaias, a lull in the tropics should settle in for the next several days.There are no foreseeable threats to the United State or Caribbean at this time.