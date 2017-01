RAW VIDEO: A cow takes a stroll on the Turnpike in Miami-Dade. (Published 2 hours ago)

A cow that was apparently sick of traffic decided to take a stroll on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The cow was spotted in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Okeechobee Road.

Officers responded and the cow was herded away from the highway and ito a wooded area.