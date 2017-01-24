Gas Being Sold Illegally From Van Caught in Stubborn Fire

Police are looking for the driver of a van that was caught in a stubborn fire. Officials discovered that gas was being sold illegally from the van in Southwest Miami-Dade. (Published 2 hours ago)

Miami-Dade firefighters worked tirelessly Tuesday to put out stubborn flames that engulfed a van.

Officials later discovered that containers of gas was being sold illegally from the 2004 white cargo van. A gas bladder was found inside the vehicle. Police are now searching for the owner or user of the van.

Around noontime, Fire Rescue arrived to the scene on Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle and 153rd Avenue.

Fierce flames and heavy smoke spread through the vehicle. The fire progressed and crews used foam to try to put it out the stubborn flames.

Aerial footage showed firefighters attempting to douse the blaze. At one point, there appeared to be a small explosion in the rear of the van.

Fifteen units were on the scene and DERM was also notified.

No one was injured in the inferno.

The identity of the owner of the van has not been released. The investigation is on-going.