High School in Coral Springs on Lockdown

A Coral Springs high school has been placed on lockdown as police continue to investigate a potential threat on campus.

Chopper 6 is over the scene at J.P. Taravella High School, where officers can be seen with guns drawn. Officials have not confirmed what the alleged threat was.

Sources told NBC 6 that the school's principal sent a letter to teachers urging calm as well as a description of the student they are looking for.

Parents are being told to call 754-321-0725 for information on how to pick up students instead of calling any emergencies numbers.

