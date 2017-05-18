High School in Coral Springs on Lockdown

A Coral Springs high school has been placed on lockdown as police continue to investigate a potential threat on campus.
Chopper 6 is over the scene at J.P. Taravella High School, where officers can be seen with guns drawn. Officials have not confirmed what the alleged threat was.
Sources told NBC 6 that the school's principal sent a letter to teachers urging calm as well as a description of the student they are looking for.
Parents are being told to call 754-321-0725 for information on how to pick up students instead of calling any emergencies numbers.
Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online updates.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago