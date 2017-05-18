High School in Coral Springs Placed on Lockdown | NBC 6 South Florida
BREAKING: 
High School in Coral Springs on Lockdown
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

High School in Coral Springs Placed on Lockdown

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Coral Springs high school has been placed on lockdown as police continue to investigate a potential threat on campus.

    Chopper 6 is over the scene at J.P. Taravella High School, where officers can be seen with guns drawn. Officials have not confirmed what the alleged threat was.

    Sources told NBC 6 that the school's principal sent a letter to teachers urging calm as well as a description of the student they are looking for.

    Parents are being told to call 754-321-0725 for information on how to pick up students instead of calling any emergencies numbers.

    Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online updates.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices