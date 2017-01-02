Robin Mohr, wife of Christopher Mohr, who was killed in a hit and run in Weston, speaks out as the search continues for the driver. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Wife of Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run in Weston Speaks Out

The wife of a bicyclist who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Weston on New Year's Day is hoping the suspect will be found quickly as she mourns the death of her husband.

Christopher Mohr was riding in the bike lane on State Road 84 early Sunday when he was struck and killed.

"He was just the best guy ever and I miss him, and I can’t imagine that I’m not ever going to see him again," wife Robin Mohr told NBC 6 on Monday.

Mohr, 50, was out riding and was supposed to return to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

"My daughter is going to remember her 21st birthday as the day that her father was killed, it’s, it’s horrible," Robin Mohr said.

Detectives say Mohr was only a few miles from his home when the driver hit him from behind and took off around 7:30 a.m.

"It’s unconscionable to think that somebody would leave somebody, would hit somebody, and leave them in the road, like roadkill," Robin Mohr said.

Detectives say they're searching for a white older model vehicle with damage to the front passenger side headlight and windshield. A white car with damage was found double parked in a lot about a mile away and deputies had it towed away but it's unknown if it's connected to the incident.

"My kids lost their dad and that to me, is the worst, at a time of their lives when they should be so happy," Robin Mohr said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.