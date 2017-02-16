Miami Man Beat Dog With Chain, Attacked Dog's Owner: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police say he beat a dog with a chain then attacked the dog's owner when he tried to stop him.

Yumisani Hernandez, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges including battery, burglary, animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence, according to an arrest report.

Hernandez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained without bond Thursday for a probation violation, records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

The arrest report said Hernandez entered the yard of a home in the 2700 block of Northwest 26th Street Tuesday by removing a chain and lock on a gate. Hernandez then started beating a brown Labrador retriever with the chain and lock, hitting the dog multiple times, the report said.

The dog's owner confronted Hernandez, who became enraged and attacked him, the report said. The owner suffered multiple abrasions on his back, knees, abdomen and side of his nose in the attack, according to the report.

A witness who heard the dog crying and barking saw Hernandez attacking the man and called police. Officers arrived and as they were taking Hernandez into custody he became combative, spitting on an officer's back and trying to kick out a window in a police car, the report said.

Hernandez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering a broken nose and head abrasions before he was booked into jail.

The report didn't give a possible motive for the attack.