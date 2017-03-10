No Injuries Reported After Fort Lauderdale Police Involved Shooting | NBC 6 South Florida
No Injuries Reported After Fort Lauderdale Police Involved Shooting

    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to a shooting scene involving one of their officers.

    Crews arrived at the scene near NE 13th Avenue and 14th Street shortly after reports of shots being fired around 10:30 a.m.

    Officials have not released many details, except to say that the officer involved was not hurt and also delpoyed their taser during the incident.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

    Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for further details.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

