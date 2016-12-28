Panthers Claw Back Before Falling in Shootout

The Panthers went 0-4 on their power plays in the loss

The Florida Panthers erased a two-goal deficit before losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout on Wednesday.

The defeat dropped Florida's record on the season to 15-14-7, but the team did pick up a point due to the overtime loss. The Panthers now have 37 points on the season, and have lost three games in a row overall.

Trailing by two when the third period began, Florida woke up with a quick pair of goals. The game looked like it was destined for a loss after the first 40 minutes, but it was then tied in a matter of three minutes.

Jonathan Marchessault put Florida on the board first with his 11th goal of the season. Assisting on the score which came at the 29-second mark of the third period was Keith Yandle.

When the clock hit 2:43, Florida tied the game up with a goal from Vincent Trocheck. The goal was Trocheck's ninth of the season and Marchessault helped out on this one as well after his own score. Jakub Kindl was also credited with an assist on the game-tying score.

Aleksander Barkov was forced to exit the game early with an undisclosed injury. Barkov only had nine minutes of ice time before his evening ended.

Roberto Luongo did a decent job for the Panthers in the net in the loss. Florida's goalie had 38 saves on 40 chances prior to the shootout. Luongo would make two saves in the shootout as well, before the game-winner went by him.

Florida will play the second part of a back-to-back on Thursday when it hosts the Montreal Canadiens.