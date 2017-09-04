Residents Buying Supplies as South Florida Prepares for Irma

South Floridians were spending their Labor Day vacations purchasing water, food and other supplies in anticipation of possible impacts from Hurricane Irma.

Shoppers were buying up water at local grocery stores, with nearly empty shelves at Publix stores in North Miami Beach and Pembroke Pines Monday.

Workers at a Sedanos on Northwest 87th Avenue near Miami Gardens said a shipment of goods had come in Monday.

"This isn't usual for Labor Day, I think people are starting to get prepared," worker Alfred Guerra said. "We're well stocked on water, canned goods. We had shipments come in today. And we have more coming in later this week."

Hurricane Irma Advisory - 11 AM - Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

At Lowe's and Home Depot stores in Oakland Park, residents were buying up storm shutters, but generators were sold out. Workers said most of the generators were sent to Texas to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Irma remained far out over the Atlantic Monday, but officials said it was time for residents to make sure their hurricane plan was in place. There's an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.