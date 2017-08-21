Tropical Wave Could Drench South Florida This Week

A tropical wave is approaching South Florida and could bring several days of rain to the area this week.

This is the storm we have been referring to as “Invest 92L” and was once a possibility to become Tropical Storm Irma. While a tropical storm is not looking as likely, we will absolutely get the rain.

A few scattered showers could arrive as early as 9 p.m. Monday evening, but there’s a better chance of scattered showers overnight into Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with downpours looking like a good bet.

The storm is a slow mover and might actually stall out. That means on and off rain every day through the weekend with each afternoon having the best chance for widespread downpours.

Record Setting Fish Caught in St. Petersburg

James Taylor caught a record-setting grouper in St. Petersburg. (Published 5 hours ago)

Early estimates are for two to four inches of rain, but that will be determined by where and for how long that storm stalls out.

Download the free NBC6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

