Tropical Wave Could Drench South Florida This Week
OLY-MIAMI

Tropical Wave Could Drench South Florida This Week

By Steve MacLaughlin

    Tropical Wave Could Drench South Florida This Week
    National Hurricane Center
    Invest 92L

    A tropical wave is approaching South Florida and could bring several days of rain to the area this week.

    This is the storm we have been referring to as “Invest 92L” and was once a possibility to become Tropical Storm Irma. While a tropical storm is not looking as likely, we will absolutely get the rain.

    A few scattered showers could arrive as early as 9 p.m. Monday evening, but there’s a better chance of scattered showers overnight into Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with downpours looking like a good bet.

    The storm is a slow mover and might actually stall out. That means on and off rain every day through the weekend with each afternoon having the best chance for widespread downpours.

    Early estimates are for two to four inches of rain, but that will be determined by where and for how long that storm stalls out.

    Published 2 hours ago

