Flood watches and warnings continued in South Florida Wednesday as wet weather continued to drench the area, closing roads and businesses and canceling dozens of flights.

The day began with a flash flood warning in Broward County that expired at 4:45 a.m. A flood watch continued in Broward and Miami-Dade through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood advisories were issued for eastern Broward until 1:30 p.m. and in Miami-Dade until 12:45 p.m.

Heavy flooding was reported throughout Broward, including the parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills mall, which had to close Wednesday due to the flooding.

In Davie, heavy flooding was reported on some streets, including in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and 7th Court. One resident said he was going to Home Depot to get sandbags for himself and his neighbors to protect from flooding.

"I'm trying to help out my neighbors, I'm a caring person. I lived in the neighborhood a long time, I see people's homes are getting in bad shape," Mitch Gerber said.

In Hollywood, drivers were having a tough time getting across streets, including on Stirling Road west of the Florida's Turnpike.

"Pack your rain gear, extra patience and extra time on the roads this morning," Hollywood Police tweeted.

Flooding was also reported in Sunrise, Weston, Lauderhill and Plantation.

The heavy rain was causing flights to be canceled at both of South Florida's major airports Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 136 delays and 20 cancellations, while Miami International Airport had 47 delays and 26 cancellations.

Some areas of South Florida had double digit rain totals on Tuesday, with Plantation reporting over 11 inches of rain while Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs had locations reporting just over 10 inches.

More rain was expected for Wednesday afternoon and could be heavy at times along with occasional lightning. Occasional thunderstorms were in the Wednesday night forecast.

The wet pattern will continue into the weekend before we start to dry out, hopefully by Sunday.