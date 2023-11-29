Epic ‘Home Alone' snow art in window goes viral on social media

The iconic "Home Alone" house took on new life in an epic piece of art made out of "snow" that is taking social media by storm.

Scott Wilcock, based in England, is known for his artistic "snow graffiti" artwork in window displays, but one of his latest creations is gaining a new kind of attention.

Wilcock posted footage to his Instagram account, @snow.graffiti.scott, of him recreating the home, which sits in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, out of "snow" in a window in Manchester. But as the footage pans out at the end, it shows even more than what fans of the classic Christmas movie expected.

Wilcock said the inspiration behind the idea was to create something "iconic to Christmas."

"And everyone's favorite Christmas film is of course 'Home Alone,'" he told NBC Chicago.

From start to finish, the design took about seven hours to create, Wilcock said.

He later posted footage of the process and the final design on social media, where it immediately garnered attention.

His post on Instagram has more than 5 million likes and even more views as of Nov. 29. Across social media, including TikTok, Wilcock said footage of the artwork generated over 100 million views, a first for him.

"It was amazing. It was a shock as well, because like ... to go so viral in America as well is just overwhelming," he said.

Wilcock, who has done similar artworks surrounding the Harry Potter franchise, "Elf" and more, said he first began doing "snow art" about six years ago, but it wasn't until the pandemic that it became his full-time job.

"It started when I did my window. Just messing about, really, just to try and see if I could do it," he said. "My wife took a picture, put it on Facebook and people wanted to book their own window and I hadn't even finished my first window so it just started, like, snowballed from the start really," he said.

Wilcock said he never really knows what he's designing until he arrives at a space.

"Every single one I do - I do about four a day - and [the 'Home Alone' one] was one good example. We'll talk about what I'm gonna do. The customer is always very creative and they have so much faith that I could do it, which is, you know, a pleasure. It's nice to have that feeling," he said.

The one-time mechanic said when he's not doing snow art in the winter, or even the occasional summer display, he does airbrush work. But the response to his artwork has allowed him to do it full-time.

"I used to be a mechanic and especially at Christmas time, I never had enough money to, you know, go on days out and that. But this actually helped me. And I was able to do it from starting this business," he said.

Wilcock uses his own journey to inspire others, offering free tutorials on his website in hopes of teaching others they can do their own art.

"You can make the extra money and you're actually making people happy at the same time, people will love it," he said. "When you walk past the window, or you see people doing it, it puts a smile on your face. So there's no negatives about it."

As for Wilcock's future, since his work went viral, he said he may be traveling to the U.S. for some future designs.