Lizzo announces she's quitting with emotional Instagram post

Musician Lizzo announced Friday that she is seemingly quitting the music industry.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she posted to her Instagram. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer went on to criticize the “lies” she says are being told about her.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views.”

Lizzo is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The lawsuit, filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in August, alleged Lizzo created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed her employees.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood via Getty Images Lizzo attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

In her March 29 statement, the singer went on to say she is tired of “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s---,” she concluded. “I QUIT.”

Lizzo's team did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Lizzo has been named in another lawsuit by a former employee. On Thursday, fashion designer Asha Daniels' lawyer filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo and several members on her team of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination on her tour, according to NBC News. In the docs, which were obtained by NBC, Daniels claims Lizzo's wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, reportedly referred to the performers as "fat," "useless," and "dumb" and forced them to change in front of white men on the crew who would "lewdly gawk" at them. Daniels was hired as a clothing designer and seamstress on Lizzo's tour earlier this year and was reportedly fired after she complained about the wardrobe manager, according to the lawsuit. Lizzo, her tour manager and production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., are also named in the suit.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: