Ramy Youssef says he prays for an end to violence in Gaza during ‘SNL' monologue: ‘Free the people of Palestine'

Ramy Youssef took a break from telling jokes to talk about something serious and personal to him during his monologue as "Saturday Night Live" host this week.

The "Ramy" star began his monologue by telling some jokes about being a Muslim American, saying that other Americans don't always know how loving Muslims really are.

"My friends who I grew up with, they were really weird about love," Youssef said. "Like I have a buddy of mine, who was like 'Man, I've been going out with this girl dude, and I told her I love her. It's only been nine months.'"

"I was like, 'Dude, I just said that to my Uber driver,'" Youssef added.

By the end of his monologue, the "Poor Things" actor transitioned to how he relies on prayer, and how other friends call him when they are in trouble because they want Youssef to pray for them.

Youssef first tells a funny story of his friend calling about his custody battle over a dog before telling a more serious story of a friend whose whole family is in Gaza.

"He goes, 'Ramy, they are suffering. I don't know where half of them are. I don't know what to do, please, pray for them. It's the only thing we can do,'" Youssef said.

Youssef said he then went to pray that night and asked for help for his friend's family.

"Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence," Youssef said of his prayer. "Please, free the people of Palestine, please."

Youssef also said he prayed for the release of the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack from Gaza into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting 250 others.

Ramy Youssef’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/P1jGbayCrq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2024

The surprise attack launched the Israel-Hamas war, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 32,000 people in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The rest of Gaza's estimated 2 million people are facing severe food and medicine shortages, with officials saying that famine is "imminent" in the enclave.

Of the 250 people abducted on Oct. 7, Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 people hostage as well as the remains of 30 others.

The monologue was not the first time Youssef has been vocal about the situation in Gaza. At this year's Academy Awards, which Youssef attended for his role in "Poor Things," he was one of several celebrities wearing a red pin to call for a cease-fire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

