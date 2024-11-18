NBC6 Investigates

Video shows jewelry store armed robbery that led to 2019 fatal UPS shootout

The video shows the armed robbery of a jewelry store in Coral Gables back in 2019.

By Tony Pipitone

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019, a man wearing US Postal Service gear and carrying boxes rang the door at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables. 

Look closely and you’ll see something was off about the man: he wore a latex mask, and among those boxes, he carried a gun with a suppressor – and he fired it, sending a ricochet that wounded an employee in the forehead. 

The armed robbery was the first act in what became a 90-minute cross-county crime spree, chase and, ultimately, shootout where two innocent men were killed by police bullets.

2019 fatal UPS shootout

NBC6 Investigates

90 minutes of terror: Armed robbery leads to police shootout, 4 dead and 4 officers charged with manslaughter

NBC6 Investigates

Exclusive video shows UPS driver's kidnapping before shootout that led to his death

