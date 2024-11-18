Exclusive video shows UPS driver's kidnapping before shootout that led to his death

His back bleeding from a gunshot fired by a man whose jewelry store he had just robbed, the fleeing felon and his getaway driver were desperate to dump the conspicuous rental van with the rear window also shot out, when they stumbled upon a UPS truck delivering to homes about a mile and half from the Dec. 5, 2019 robbery.

When driver Frank Ordonez finishes his last delivery, they approach him – armed and carrying the loot from the robbery – and demand he get in the back. From a home security system, one can hear one tell the other: “Go ahead. Kill him, man. Kill him.”

Ordonez obeys and they drive off at 4:35 that afternoon. Exactly one hour later and 15 miles away, all three and a fourth man would be dead after a shootout with police in Miramar.