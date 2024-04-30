S&P 500 futures fall as Wall Street braces for Fed rate decision: Live updates

S&P 500 futures slipped Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.

Futures linked to the broad market index slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked lower by 8 points, or 0.02%.

In after-hours trading, Amazon advanced about 1% following better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices tumbled more than 6% after issuing an in-line revenue forecast for the current quarter, while Super Micro Computer slid 9% as revenue came in slightly below the Street's consensus estimates.

During Tuesday's main trading session, the Dow and S&P 500 both shed more than 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 2%. Bond yields jumped after the first quarter's employment cost index came in higher than anticipated, reigniting worries that the Fed will keep interest rates high for even longer.

The month ended on a sour note for all three major averages, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting losses of more than 4% in April. The Dow fell 5% for its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

Traders are now looking toward the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, according to fed funds futures pricing data. Wall Street will be looking for clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on what needs to happen before rates can come down.

"The concern is that the Fed will definitely be slower to lower interest rates," said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. "They realize that inflation is remaining fairly sticky. I think they want to just take more of a 'wait and see' approach, and wait for the inflation numbers to start coming back down again."

On the economic front, traders can expect the job openings and labor turnover survey for March on Wednesday. ADP's private employment data for April — essentially a precursor to Friday's big nonfarm payrolls report — is also due.

Several notable earnings reports are also scheduled for release Wednesday. Pfizer, Kraft Heinz and CVS Health are reporting their quarterly results before the bell. Qualcomm and DoorDash will report in the afternoon.

Utilities were the sole winning S&P 500 sector in April

Of the 11 sectors within the S&P 500, utilities managed to eke out a narrow gain for this month.

Utilities added 1.6% in April, while the other 10 sectors were in the red. Energy managed a narrow loss of 0.9%, while consumer staples – another defensive category – slipped 1.1%.

The sector's gains were buoyed by NextEra Energy, which advanced 4.8% in April. Consolidated Edison jumped 3.9%, and Dominion Energy gained 3.6%.

Utilities, known for their steady dividends, could come into focus as investors look for income-producing assets to cushion their portfolios during rocky markets. Consider that NextEra Energy touts a dividend yield of 3.1%, while ConEd yields 3.5%.

Fed funds won't fall as far or as soon as previously expected, BofA said Tuesday

Bank of America on Tuesday pushed back by six months when it expects the Federal Rserve to start lowering interest rates, to December from June, and revised higher where it thinks the benchmark fed funds rate will end when the Fed is through with the next cycle.

"Following the recent stretch of inflation data that came in firmer than we expected, we revised higher our outlook for inflation in 2024 and, in turn, our outlook for Fed policy," wrote U.S. economist Michael Gapen. "We now expect rate cuts to begin in December, versus June previously, and for the terminal rate in any easing cycle to finish at 3.5%-3.75%, up from 3.0%-3.25% previously."

With the current fed funds rate at 5.25%-5.50%, Tuesday's move from BofA means the bank is now forecasting no more than seven quarter-point reductions from the Fed, rather than a previous expectation of nine.

"In short, we think the signal from the recent inflation data is that monetary policy will have to be tighter on average over the forecast horizon – not just in 2024 – to bring inflation down to 2.0%," Gapen wrote.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Starbucks — Shares slipped almost 10% in extended trading after the coffee chain missed fiscal second-quarter estimates on the top and bottom line. Starbucks earned 68 cents per share on revenue of $8.56 billion, and missed the forecast from analysts polled by LSEG of 79 cents per share for earnings and $9.13 billion for revenue.

Pinterest — Shares surged nearly 19% following an earnings and revenue beat in the first quarter. Pinterest reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, topping forecasts for 13 cents per share, according to LSEG. Revenue growth also accelerated in the quarter.

Super Micro Computer — Shares dropped nearly 8% after Super Micro Computer posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $3.85 billion, missing the $3.95 billion consensus estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted per-share earnings of $6.65 topped the per-share estimate of $5.78. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

