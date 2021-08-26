Pregnant Widow Talks About Pulling Through After Husband Dies of COVID

Loved ones honored Christopher Roy McConnell with a mass at St. Raymond Catholic Church. McConnell’s wife believes more could have been done early on to save her husband’s life.

The 41 year-old father died after his battle with COVID-19, his wife, pregnant with their third son, vows to pull through.

HIs widow knows the road ahead won’t be easy, but she is pulling through.

“I’m broken, but I have three kids to live for,” said Stephanie Jimenez, McConnell's widow.

McConnell died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

“My husband was an artist, but above all he was selfless,” Jimenez said.

The family had recently moved from Miami to Sarasota so that McConnell could launch his interior design business.

Jimenez is five months pregnant with their third son.

“I have this indescribable strength right now that, I guess, God and the universe or my husband blessed me with,” Jimenez said. “With this third pregnancy that is letting me plow through this.”

Jimenez says her husband was sent home from the emergency room three times and by the time symptoms became severe and returned, it took doctors about three days to check on him.

“I don’t want to talk bad about the hospitals because they are at the mercy of the protocols that are being set from up above,” Jimenez said. “I think the staff are doing the best that they can, but I do think there needs to be some sort of campaign for early intervention.”

Jimenez wants to leave the vaccine controversy out of this.

“We need to become educated about what to do if you feel sick. Unfortunately, the protocols that the hospitals have in place, that the government has in place, everything is go home and shelter for 14 days,’ it’s not these are the things you can do if you think you feel sick, there are alternative options,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez had stopped working to support her husband in his career.

She did have a passion project which she hopes to re-start, an instagram account called my happyr - they are inspiring testimonies that help people find comfort.