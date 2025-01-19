1 hospitalized following police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale

By Julian Quintana and Kim Wynne

One person was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after an officer fired their weapon in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at 3100 Davie Blvd.

According to police, the subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center after they were shot.

Details remain limited as to why the officer fired their weapon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.

