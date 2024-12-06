1 killed in mobile home fire in Hallandale Beach

One person died Friday after a fire in their Hallandale Beach mobile home, according to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR).

Crews responded at around 12:30 a.m. to the fire at 513 NE 4th Avenue at Seville Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters found the mobile home "fully engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire visible."

"Firefighters aggressively fought back fierce flames bringing the fire under control within 15 minutes and fully extinguishing it within 20 minutes," BSFR said.

One of the people who lived in the home did not survive.

"Due to the intensity of the fire, the age and gender of the victim have not yet been determined," BSFR said.

A neighbor, Shanna Whitney, said a couple lived in the home.

"Big explosion. It was up in smoke. The trailer's completely gone," she said. "I was scared. I was hoping that nobody was inside, but unfortunately there was somebody. Just really sad morning."

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to two other mobile homes, which did not sustain significant damage, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.