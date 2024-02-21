1 man dead, another person hospitalized after double shooting in Hollywood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Hollywood that left one man dead and another person in the hospital, officials said.

According to Hollywood Police, at about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the area of 3466 North 24th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two victims. One man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds and another person was transported to the hospital, but their condition was unknown.

Video from the scene showed investigators assessing the area and multiple bullet casings were scattered. The victim's body was also still at the scene.

"I was asleep and I just heard many gunshots," one witness recounted. "I woke up and I was like 'Man, were those gunshots?' I don't know, but I wasn't going outside to check."

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department told NBC6 that detectives are now trying to talk to other witnesses for information.

At this time, officials have not released any information about any possible suspects, or if the other victim was a man or a woman.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene and investigating.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.