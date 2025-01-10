Miami-Dade County

1 rushed to hospital after car goes into canal in Southwest Miami-Dade

It was around 2:30 a.m. when a car apparently went into a canal at SW 167th Avenue and 42nd Lane.

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was rushed to the hospital after they were pulled from a car in a canal early Friday in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when first responders received reports of a car that apparently went into a canal at SW 167th Avenue and 42nd Lane. The scene is south of Bird Road outside the Towns at Grand Lake Estates community.

A Miami-Dade sheriff's dive team went into the water and was able to pull out one person. Their identity and condition were not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear if there were anymore people in the vehicle when it went into the water.

The car remains in the canal as of 6:15 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

