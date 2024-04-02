10-year-old struck by vehicle in Coral Springs

Authorities have confirmed a 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing 11000 Sample Rd. Monday morning.

The child was airlifter to Broward General Hospital.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, said Coral Springs Fire Department.

NBC6 is waiting for further information form Coral Springs Police.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.