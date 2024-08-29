15-year-old struck, killed crossing street in Pembroke Pines

A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street Thursday morning, according to Pembroke Pines police.

The teenager was hit in the 12200 block of Washington Street at around 6:38 a.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit, and low visibility due to poor weather conditions may have played a role, according to authorities. The morning commute was hit by a storm producing heavy rain and lightning.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy tragically died after being transported to a nearby hospital," police said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The boy's family was notified and are receiving services from the police department's victim advocates.

Information about the driver who struck him was not immediately available.