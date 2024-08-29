Pembroke Pines

15-year-old struck, killed crossing street in Pembroke Pines

The teenager was hit in the 12200 block of Washington Street at around 6:38 a.m., police said

By Briana Trujillo

A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street Thursday morning, according to Pembroke Pines police.

The teenager was hit in the 12200 block of Washington Street at around 6:38 a.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit, and low visibility due to poor weather conditions may have played a role, according to authorities. The morning commute was hit by a storm producing heavy rain and lightning.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy tragically died after being transported to a nearby hospital," police said.

The boy's family was notified and are receiving services from the police department's victim advocates.

Information about the driver who struck him was not immediately available.

