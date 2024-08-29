Heavy rain, lightning storm moves in during morning commute

Drivers, beware of a rainy morning commute.

A storm producing heavy rain and lightning is pushing west pretty quickly, impacting areas from Davie to Pembroke Pines on Thursday morning.

The storm will hit Interstate 75 and then push west of the area at around 7:30 a.m.

No severe weather alerts are currently active.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.