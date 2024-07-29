16-year old accused of murdering ex's mom in Homestead pleads not guilty

A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother in Homestead last month is officially facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Monday, Eli Shinhoster was arraigned for the June 27 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Eulalia Gonzalez.

This comes a week after prosecutors announced the teen would be transferred from the Juvenile Detention Center to the Miami-Dade County Jail, since they were charging the alleged killer as an adult.

Miami-Dade Corrections Eli Shinhoster

“Not guilty," stated a public defender as they entered a plea on the teens behalf Monday.

According to an arrest report, Shinhoster targeted Gonzalez, a mother of four, after Gonzalez's 18-year-old daughter ended her relationship with him.

The report said Gonzalez was holding her infant on the front porch of her home on Northwest 11th Street when Shinhoster approached with a gun and allegedly shot her.

Gonzalez was found shot in the head laying on the porch with her infant daughter underneath her, unharmed, the report said.

Two months before the shooting, Gonzalez's daughter had ended a nine-month relationship with Shinhoster, the report said.

Since then, Shinhoster had been communicating with Gonzalez about her daughter and had threatened the daughter, telling her that if she was not with him, she couldn't be with anyone else, the report said.

Shinhoster was denied bond and is currently in jail.