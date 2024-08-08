2 BSO patrol vehicles shot on I-95; Authorities search for shooter

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot at two patrol vehicles while they were driving on Interstate 95 on Wednesday.

The deputies were going north on I-95 near Sheridan Street when they each felt something hit their marked patrol units at around 11:38 p.m., authorities said.

“Later, they each saw a single gunshot to the front windshield of their vehicles,” BSO said. “Fortunately, neither of the deputies was injured by the gunfire.”

Pictures shared by the department show the impact of the suspected bullet, and where it cracked and shattered some glass.

Broward Sheriff's Office The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot at two marked units while deputies were driving on I-95 on Aug. 7.

Anyone with information or video from along the Hollywood/Dania Beach corridor of I-95 from around 11:30 p.m.-11:45 p.m. Wednesday night is asked to contact BSO Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Tipsters can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).