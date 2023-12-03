2 charged after injured officer shoots suspect while being pinned by car in Gladeview

A Gladeview shooting involving a Miami-Dade police officer is currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and two men have since been charged.

38-year-old Virgil Bernard French, identified as the driver, is now facing a charge of attempted murder on an law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the passenger was Charlie Frank Harris, 40, who is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the subject in critical but stable condition.

The injured officer has since returned home from the hospital.

According to investigators, robbery intervention officers were already in the area on Friday when an officer saw a vehicle, activated his emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop.

"The vehicle quickly fled from the officer," said Detective Luis Sierra. "The officer turned off his emergency equipment, got on the radio, and issued a BOLO."

The officer described the vehicle as a white Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed.

MDPD officers were already in the area of 70th Street or Northwest 18th Avenue, working, and quickly located the vehicle still traveling at a high rate of speed, Sierra said.

Sierra says the officer observed the white Dodge Challenger striking an electrical pole. Officers quickly assessed the situation and attempted to make contact with the subject.

"The subject accelerated towards one of our officers," Sierra said. "Striking him and pinning him against his own vehicle."

That's when Sierra says the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with NBC6 for updates.