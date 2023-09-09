2 dead after shooting in SW Miami-Dade, MDPD searching for shooter

A tragic scene unfolded in Southwest Miami-Dade Saturday, as the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) responded to reports of a shooting at 10214 SW 175 Street, and arrived to find two men dead.

Police say the calls came in around 5:22 p.m.

According to MDPD, both individuals were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed that both males were deceased.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation, actively seeking information to identify any subject(s) involved.

Currently, no additional information has been made available by the police department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that can help investigators is encouraged to come forward.